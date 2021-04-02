Wells Fargo & Company Trims The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) Target Price to $75.00

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett reissued a hold rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.20.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $65.98 on Monday. The TJX Companies has a 1 year low of $40.72 and a 1 year high of $71.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 109.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.54 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $10.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,311 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 4,522.2% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 430.0% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 424 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

