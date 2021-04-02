West Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 99,249 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,945,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $1,958,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,104,000. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, CFO George S. Davis bought 9,095 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.34 per share, with a total value of $503,317.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,941,480.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan purchased 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,513,949.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Intel from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Roth Capital raised their price target on Intel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.95.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $64.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.61. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $67.44. The firm has a market cap of $262.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.