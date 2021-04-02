West Financial Advisors LLC Invests $36,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Tesla by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after buying an additional 1,288,796 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,450,790,000 after buying an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tesla by 400.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,434,428 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $615,384,000 after buying an additional 1,148,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $615.75, for a total value of $923,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,693,070.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total value of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock valued at $57,237,947. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $661.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $694.15 and its 200 day moving average is $614.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.28 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,328.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.33.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.