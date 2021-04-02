Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Western Asset Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:WBND) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of 0.057 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Western Asset Total Return ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NASDAQ WBND opened at $26.94 on Friday. Western Asset Total Return ETF has a one year low of $24.91 and a one year high of $28.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.14.

