Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC trimmed its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,766 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $516,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,855,730 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $324,349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,590 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,351,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $241,056,000 after purchasing an additional 141,389 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Western Digital by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,195,448 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $121,606,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in Western Digital in the third quarter valued at $67,972,000. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Western Digital from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Summit Insights upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Western Digital from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.72.

In related news, EVP Michael Charles Ray sold 22,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total value of $1,362,281.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $71.37 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $33.53 and a 1-year high of $72.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

