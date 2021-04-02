Whitecap Resources’ (WCP) Outperform Rating Reiterated at CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$8.50 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WCP. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price objective on Whitecap Resources and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$8.00 price target on Whitecap Resources and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$2.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cormark upped their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$3.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Whitecap Resources has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$6.64.

TSE WCP opened at C$5.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$6.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$5.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.25.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.76. The firm had revenue of C$238.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$240.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Whitecap Resources will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0143 dividend. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.98%.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$61,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,413,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,940,406.84.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

