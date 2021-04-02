William Blair Weighs in on Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 13.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $228.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $301.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $177.77 and a 1-year high of $399.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $315.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $335.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 79.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 10,565.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,373 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 665,391 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $219,160,000 after purchasing an additional 110,832 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.