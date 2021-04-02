Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 19,279 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,605 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 5.0% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000.

SPTS opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.67 and a 200-day moving average of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $30.74.

