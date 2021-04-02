Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Has $908,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 100.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,170 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.3% of Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,519,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851,242 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 125.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,213 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 174.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,131,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,034,000 after purchasing an additional 718,916 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,422,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,623,000 after purchasing an additional 656,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,136,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,373,000 after purchasing an additional 584,309 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $101.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.37 and its 200-day moving average is $92.88. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $44.34 and a 52-week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.