Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 625 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

Shares of COUP opened at $262.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $304.09 and its 200 day moving average is $309.67. The company has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -123.14 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.00 and a 12-month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coupa Software news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $16,502,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,114,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 5,067 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.82, for a total value of $1,752,269.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 11,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,133,932.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,657 shares of company stock worth $55,474,214 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on COUP shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Coupa Software from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

