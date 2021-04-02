Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,471,000 after acquiring an additional 40,336 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 462,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,085,000 after acquiring an additional 42,708 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000.

CMF opened at $62.05 on Friday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $58.83 and a 12 month high of $63.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.49.

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

