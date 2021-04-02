Wincanton (LON:WIN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $395.00

Shares of Wincanton plc (LON:WIN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 395 ($5.16) and last traded at GBX 385 ($5.03), with a volume of 889945 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 371 ($4.85).

The firm has a market cap of £505.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 340.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 267.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,397.28.

About Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistic and supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It operates through Retail & Consumer and Industrial & Transport segments. The company offers contract logistics services to retail general merchandise, retail grocery, and consumer products market sectors.

