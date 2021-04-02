Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Director James Huang Buys 150,000 Shares

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) Director James Huang acquired 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $354,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 171,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,560. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Windtree Therapeutics stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.52. The stock had a trading volume of 600,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $42.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49. Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Windtree Therapeutics (NASDAQ:WINT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. As a group, research analysts forecast that Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Windtree Therapeutics stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:WINT) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 37,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000. Paloma Partners Management Co owned 0.22% of Windtree Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology and medical device company, engages in the research and development of products that focus on acute pulmonary and cardiovascular diseases. Its four lead development programs include istaroxime, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of acute decompensated heart failure, as well as in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of early cardiogenic shock; AEROSURF, an aerosolized KL4 surfactant, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial to treat respiratory distress syndrome (RDS) in premature infants; lyophilized KL4 surfactant for the treatment of lung injury resulting from COVID-19; and Rostafuroxin that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of genetically associated hypertension.

