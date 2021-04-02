Wing Trading 39.2% Higher This Week (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. Wing has a total market capitalization of $81.62 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing has traded 39.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wing token can currently be purchased for about $55.60 or 0.00093479 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wing alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00066579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.16 or 0.00282735 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.08 or 0.00090924 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.30 or 0.00733587 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00028856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00010006 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s total supply is 2,593,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,468,104 tokens. Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

Wing Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.