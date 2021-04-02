Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,029.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,237.87.

BKNG stock opened at $2,382.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $97.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.76, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking has a fifty-two week low of $1,203.08 and a fifty-two week high of $2,469.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,299.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2,042.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $23.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Booking will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

