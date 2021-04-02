Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) had its price target lifted by Robert W. Baird from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research firms also recently commented on WWW. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.45.

NYSE:WWW opened at $37.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $12.19 and a 52 week high of $41.80.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. On average, analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.78%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total value of $261,327.50. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,201,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after buying an additional 733,154 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,679,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $396,242,000 after buying an additional 297,172 shares during the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $4,977,000. Finally, RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the third quarter valued at about $2,584,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wolverine World Wide

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

