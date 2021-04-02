Worm Capital LLC Sells 2,936 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Worm Capital LLC reduced its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,121 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,936 shares during the quarter. Netflix comprises 3.5% of Worm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Worm Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridge Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $872,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $703,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 686,580 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $371,192,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 126.1% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 3,617 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the period. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $685.00 price objective (up from $628.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Netflix from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Netflix from $485.00 to $472.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $540.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $585.35.

NFLX stock traded up $17.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $539.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,938,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,775,548. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $528.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $514.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $357.51 and a 1 year high of $593.29. The stock has a market cap of $238.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.00, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica Neal sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.29, for a total value of $268,602.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $268,602.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,028 shares of company stock worth $2,782,466 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

