Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) Short Interest Down 18.9% in March

Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the February 28th total of 91,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of XIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.86. 151,154 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,233. The firm has a market cap of $154.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 1.46. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $1.68 and a 12-month high of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.35.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 28,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Xinyuan Real Estate at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

