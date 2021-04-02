Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Downgraded by Pareto Securities to Hold

Pareto Securities cut shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Yara International ASA from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Yara International ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yara International ASA presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Get Yara International ASA alerts:

Yara International ASA stock opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.65. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Yara International ASA has a fifty-two week low of $15.12 and a fifty-two week high of $26.36.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. Yara International ASA had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 10.26%. On average, analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.937 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from Yara International ASA’s previous annual dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. Yara International ASA’s payout ratio is currently 86.45%.

Yara International ASA Company Profile

Yara International ASA provides environmental and industrial solutions in Norway and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sales & Marketing, New Business, and Production. The Sales & Marketing segment offers nitrogen-based fertilizers, including urea, urea ammonium nitrate, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate, calcium nitrate, and compound fertilizers that contain plant nutrients, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, as well as foliar and fertigation solutions through micronutrients.

See Also: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Yara International ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yara International ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.