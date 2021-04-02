YENTEN Price Hits $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One YENTEN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $235,638.49 and $2,989.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded up 115.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,597.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,105.36 or 0.03532626 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $212.24 or 0.00356126 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.05 or 0.00986696 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $260.03 or 0.00436308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $247.15 or 0.00414691 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003425 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.30 or 0.00282396 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00025446 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 24,350,077 coins. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.