Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) Short Interest Up 36.4% in March

Z Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:YAHOY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the February 28th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Z from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Z from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Z in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Z alerts:

YAHOY stock opened at $10.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.49. Z has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $14.98.

Z Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and commerce businesses in Japan. The company's Media Business segment offers Internet-based advertising-related services, such as paid search, display advertising, and other advertising related services; information listing services; and other corporate services.

Featured Story: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Z Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.