Zacks: Analysts Anticipate First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Equities research analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.14 billion. First Republic Bank reported sales of $916.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, April 14th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.20 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share.

FRC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. First Republic Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRC. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 173 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $167.94. 608,249 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,506. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.91, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $80.60 and a twelve month high of $180.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

