Zacks: Analysts Expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Will Post Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) will post $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.22. Ally Financial reported earnings of ($0.44) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 343.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full-year earnings of $4.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $5.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.73. 4,817,115 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,506,677. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $646,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,340,368.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $429,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $5,052,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $154,505,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ally Financial by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,751,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,105,000 after buying an additional 321,851 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

