Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will report $25.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.00 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp reported sales of $27.24 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full year sales of $101.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $101.30 million to $102.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $104.40 million, with estimates ranging from $104.10 million to $104.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $25.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

BMRC traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $39.79. 30,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,095. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.59 and a 12 month high of $42.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.10%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,616 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

