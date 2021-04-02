Zacks: Analysts Expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $32.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) to post sales of $32.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.20 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $28.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $132.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $132.30 million to $133.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $138.85 million, with estimates ranging from $136.90 million to $140.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for RBB Bancorp.

Get RBB Bancorp alerts:

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of RBB Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Shares of RBB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.21. The stock had a trading volume of 34,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,277. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. The firm has a market cap of $394.44 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from RBB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. RBB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

In related news, Director Chuang I. Lin sold 10,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $201,052.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,198.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 309.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in RBB Bancorp by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

Read More: Put Option Volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBB Bancorp (RBB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.