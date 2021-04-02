Zacks: Analysts Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) to Announce $0.01 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. The Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $1.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $430.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.89.

NYSE:MTW traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.61. 235,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,907. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.17 and a 200 day moving average of $13.04. The Manitowoc has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $714.94 million, a P/E ratio of -60.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 2.26.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc during the third quarter worth about $734,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 6.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 4,837 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Manitowoc by 52,980.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in The Manitowoc by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 887,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 376,390 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

