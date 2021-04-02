Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Express (NYSE:AXP) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect American Express (NYSE:AXP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.81 and the lowest is $1.15. American Express reported earnings per share of $1.98 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that American Express will report full-year earnings of $6.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $7.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $9.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.85 to $9.59. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $144.57. 2,629,367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,776,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $139.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.53. American Express has a 1-year low of $72.61 and a 1-year high of $151.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Express by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 1.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC lifted its stake in American Express by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,907 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

