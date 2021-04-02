Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $821.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) to post $821.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $845.00 million and the lowest is $794.21 million. Pool posted sales of $677.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $839.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.02 million. Pool had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 70.48%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

In other Pool news, CEO Peter D. Arvan acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, with a total value of $158,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 59,683 shares in the company, valued at $18,861,618.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Pool by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POOL traded up $6.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $351.57. The company had a trading volume of 179,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,423. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.72. Pool has a 12-month low of $176.19 and a 12-month high of $401.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s payout ratio is 39.79%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

