Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $35.84 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will report $35.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.40 million and the lowest is $14.70 million. Royal Caribbean Group posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 98.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.48 billion to $10.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $76.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Royal Caribbean Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Shares of RCL traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $86.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,397,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.44. Royal Caribbean Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

