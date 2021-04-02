Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.89) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tricida’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.98) and the highest is ($0.80). Tricida posted earnings of ($1.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tricida will report full year earnings of ($3.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($3.21). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($3.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tricida.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.05).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tricida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total value of $34,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 162,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,123,628.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerrit Klaerner sold 21,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $160,952.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 534,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,003,434.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,179 shares of company stock valued at $378,092. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 11,855.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,541,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504,003 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,505,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,666,000 after buying an additional 51,530 shares during the period. Lion Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Tricida in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,878,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tricida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,136,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tricida by 9.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,213,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,849,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCDA traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. 306,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,217. Tricida has a 12 month low of $3.74 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.82 million, a P/E ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 7.00 and a current ratio of 7.00.

Tricida Company Profile

Tricida, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of TRC101, a non-absorbed orally-administered polymer that has completed phase 3 trial to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease by binding and removing acid from the gastrointestinal track.

