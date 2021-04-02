Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.53). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of BCYC opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,431,292 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.