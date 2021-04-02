Zacks: Brokerages Expect Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Posted by on Apr 2nd, 2021

Analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.53). Bicycle Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.63) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.27) to ($2.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.70) to ($2.74). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.73% and a negative net margin of 321.26%.

BCYC has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bicycle Therapeutics from $27.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of BCYC opened at $30.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $703.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.72 and a beta of -0.21. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.44 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.63, a quick ratio of 9.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

In related news, Director Pierre Legault sold 2,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $64,264.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $146,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,623,868.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,431,292 over the last three months. 26.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bicycle Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 42.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bicycle Therapeutics (BCYC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit