Zacks: Brokerages Expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.35 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) to announce sales of $70.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Clarus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $72.00 million and the lowest is $69.70 million. Clarus posted sales of $53.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Clarus will report full-year sales of $282.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $279.50 million to $289.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $302.50 million, with estimates ranging from $283.50 million to $322.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Clarus.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Clarus had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 5.20%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Clarus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Clarus from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

CLAR traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $17.65. 188,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,160. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.52 million, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 0.85. Clarus has a 12-month low of $8.21 and a 12-month high of $19.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.39%.

In related news, major shareholder Warren B. Kanders sold 83,322 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total value of $1,496,463.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,803,343 shares in the company, valued at $68,308,040.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Warren B. Kanders sold 25,000 shares of Clarus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total value of $440,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,730,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,724,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 203,432 shares of company stock valued at $3,577,499 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 28.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Clarus by 3.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,511,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $168,000. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,329,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clarus by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 40,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 12,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.81% of the company’s stock.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

