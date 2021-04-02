Zacks: Brokerages Expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.91 to $1.09. Truist Financial reported earnings per share of $0.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on TFC. Raymond James increased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.40.

In other news, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $2,459,815.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,387.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Case sold 9,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $575,199.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,201,841.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock worth $12,045,695 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 173.4% in the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Truist Financial stock opened at $59.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial has a twelve month low of $26.41 and a twelve month high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

