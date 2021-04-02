Zacks: Brokerages Expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $294.50 Million

Equities analysts expect Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) to announce sales of $294.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Zendesk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.30 million and the highest is $297.00 million. Zendesk posted sales of $237.48 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full-year sales of $1.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.64 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ZEN shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Zendesk from $143.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

In related news, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.18, for a total transaction of $122,002.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 83,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,610,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Geschke sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total transaction of $764,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,695 shares in the company, valued at $5,236,589.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,579 shares of company stock worth $17,119,042. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zendesk by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZEN traded up $7.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $139.80. 2,014,331 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,338,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.27. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $56.60 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Zendesk

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

