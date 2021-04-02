Zacks Investment Management Buys New Position in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,813 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in OFG Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFG Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $147,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

OFG stock opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.63. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.38 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.49.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $133.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.40 million. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OFG Bancorp will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other news, Director Cesar A. Ortiz sold 1,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $36,955.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,054.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro Morazzani sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,426 shares of company stock valued at $287,972 over the last 90 days. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

