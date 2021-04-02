Zacks Investment Management Decreases Holdings in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Zacks Investment Management decreased its position in shares of The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) by 34.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in The Aaron’s were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 378.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AAN opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.48. The company has a market capitalization of $889.67 million and a PE ratio of 13.14. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.02.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $430.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.20%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AAN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on The Aaron’s in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Aaron’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

