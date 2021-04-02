Zacks Investment Research Downgrades County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries. The basic services offered by the Bank include demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, time deposits, remote merchant deposit capture, Internet banking, cash management services, safe deposit services, credit cards, debit cards, direct deposits, notary services, night depository, cashiers’ checks, drive-in tellers, banking by mail, and the full range of consumer loans, both collateralized and uncollateralized. The Bank also makes secured and unsecured commercial loans, as well as loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and issues stand-by letters of credit. County Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ICBK. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of County Bancorp in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Hovde Group raised County Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Stephens raised County Bancorp from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. County Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.50.

ICBK opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51. County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.04 and a 12-month high of $26.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.67 million, a P/E ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.96.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.33. County Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.76% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that County Bancorp will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in County Bancorp by 179.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 9,656 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in County Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in County Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 237,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,450 shares during the last quarter. 25.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

