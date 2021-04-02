Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to Hold

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research cut Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.63. 287,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 399,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.68. Houlihan Lokey has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $73.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.45 and its 200-day moving average is $65.46.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $537.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 18.06%. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 6.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 37,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $3,362,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

