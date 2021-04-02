Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) to Hold

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Mackinac Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

MFNC stock opened at $14.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $149.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.94. Mackinac Financial has a twelve month low of $8.08 and a twelve month high of $15.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 million. Mackinac Financial had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mackinac Financial will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Mackinac Financial by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 510,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after acquiring an additional 66,796 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mackinac Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $677,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mackinac Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after purchasing an additional 37,043 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mackinac Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $130,000. 49.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mackinac Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for mBank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers interest bearing and non-interest bearing accounts, such as commercial and retail checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, regular interest-bearing statement savings accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and interest bearing transaction accounts.

