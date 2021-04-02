Zacks Investment Research Lowers Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune inflammatory diseases. The Company’s lead drug candidate, CF101, is in clinical development for the treatment of autoimmune inflammatory diseases. Its CF102 drug candidate is being developed for the treatment of liver diseases and its CF602 drug is being developed for the treatment of inflammation and sexual dysfunction. Can Fite Biopharma Ltd. is based in Petach Tikva, Israel. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of CANF opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 445.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 74,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 60,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Can-Fite BioPharma by 812.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 105,867 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

