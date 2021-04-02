Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bancorp operates as a holding company for American Federal Savings Bank that provides retail banking services in the south central portion of Montana. The company offers various deposit and loan products and services. The Bank is a federally chartered savings bank, engaging in typical banking activities: acquiring deposits from local markets and investing in loans and investment securities. Eagle Bancorp also offers real estate construction loans; consumer loans comprising auto loans, RV loans, boat loans, personal loans and credit lines, and deposit account loans; and commercial loans. Headquartered in Helena, Montana, the Company’s mission is to efficiently increase value for its customers, shareholders, employees and communities. “

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $24.18 on Tuesday. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 52-week low of $13.66 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.04. The firm has a market cap of $163.82 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $23.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.80 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 4,681 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total transaction of $97,739.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,822,215.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EBMT. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,046 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp Montana in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.35% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

Recommended Story: How dollar cost averaging works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.