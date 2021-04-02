Zacks Investment Research Lowers FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to Hold

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “

FSKR stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.64 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. II will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after buying an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 779,373 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 653,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital Corp. II

FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.

