Zacks Investment Research Lowers FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) to Hold

FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NYSE:FSKR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “FS KKR Capital Corp. II is a business development company. It is focused on providing customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. FS KKR Capital Corp. II is based in PHILADELPHIA. “
FSKR stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $20.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. raised its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 7,316,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,989,000 after buying an additional 1,184,456 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,351,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,631,000 after purchasing an additional 156,812 shares during the period. Beach Point Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 331.9% in the fourth quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 1,014,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 779,373 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 862,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 62,455 shares during the period. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 653,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,723,000 after purchasing an additional 170,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.22% of the company’s stock.
About FS KKR Capital Corp. II
FS KKR Capital Corp. II, formerly known as FS Investment Corp II, is a business development company specializing in investments in floating rate, senior secured loans-first lien and second line, senior secured bonds, subordinated debt, collateralized securities, corporate bonds, debt securities, equity such as warrants or options in middle market private companies.
Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital Corp. II (FSKR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.