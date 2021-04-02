Zacks Investment Research Lowers Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing drugs for cancer patients. The company’s intellectual property pipeline consists of Validive(R), Camsirubicin (MNPR-201) and MNPR-101 which are in clinical stage. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. is based in Wilmette, United States. “

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $6.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $78.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72. Monopar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.28 and a 52 week high of $17.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.17.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tactic Pharma Llc sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total transaction of $1,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Monopar Therapeutics stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) by 99.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,391 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,688 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Monopar Therapeutics were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monopar Therapeutics

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that is in Phase III for the treatment of radiation induced severe oral mucositis in oropharyngeal cancer patients; Camsirubicin, a topoisomerase II-alpha targeted analog of doxorubicin engineered to retain anticancer activity and for minimizing toxic effects on the heart; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating advanced solid cancers.

