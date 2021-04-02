Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) to “Buy”

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $75.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.28% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is an investment bank which focuses on mergers and acquisitions, financings, financial restructurings and financial advisory services. The Company’s operating segments consist of Corporate Finance, encompassing M&A and capital markets advisory; Financial Restructuring both out-of-court and in formal bankruptcy or insolvency proceedings; Financial Advisory Services, including financial opinions and a variety of valuation services; and Strategic Consulting, which advises in the areas of strategy development, operations, and performance improvement. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe, Asia and Australia. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. is headquartered in LOS ANGELES, United States. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

HLI opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.40 and its 200-day moving average is $65.41. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $52.84 and a 52-week high of $73.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.68.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.77. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $537.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 4.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 666,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,559,000 after purchasing an additional 30,698 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 104,036 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

