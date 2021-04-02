ZClassic Trading 14.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. ZClassic has a market cap of $1.82 million and $11,380.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ZClassic has traded 14.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000333 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.66 or 0.00284493 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00077117 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.04 or 0.00099004 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000515 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 44.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,158,659 coins. The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

