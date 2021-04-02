ZeuxCoin Trading Up 36.7% This Week (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 62.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $494,314.16 and $133.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 36.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00052549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1,081.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00005086 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $394.32 or 0.00661889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00069882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00028177 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Coin Profile

ZUC is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. ZeuxCoin’s official message board is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ZeuxCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeuxCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

