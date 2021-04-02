Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $668,950.00 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.79, for a total transaction of $668,950.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 55,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,453,307.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ Z traded up $3.77 on Friday, hitting $133.41. 2,661,149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,247. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.98. The company has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 10.08, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $788.95 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on Z. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Zillow Group by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $242,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zillow Group during the 4th quarter worth about $247,913,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

