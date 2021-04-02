Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZFSVF shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Zurich Insurance Group stock. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $5,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ZFSVF traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $429.20. 99 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $421.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.58. Zurich Insurance Group has a one year low of $279.81 and a one year high of $442.65.

About Zurich Insurance Group

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

