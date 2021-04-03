$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Switch’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.06. Switch posted earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Switch.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SWCH shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.28.

In related news, CEO Rob Roy sold 89,797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $1,444,833.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 765,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,316,122.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 15,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $259,173.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,159,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,742,356.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in Switch by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,758,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,589 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,087,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,286,000 after purchasing an additional 106,743 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Switch by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,772,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,128,000 after buying an additional 269,980 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Switch by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,034,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,048,000 after buying an additional 11,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Switch by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,581,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,254,000 after buying an additional 1,000,751 shares during the last quarter. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SWCH opened at $16.74 on Friday. Switch has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.78 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200-day moving average of $16.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Switch’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

