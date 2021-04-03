$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) will report $0.34 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. National Vision posted earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.92. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover National Vision.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $496.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on EYE shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

EYE stock opened at $45.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.94. National Vision has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,129.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 5,733 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at about $854,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in National Vision by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 325,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in National Vision by 1,567.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

